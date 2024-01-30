Savant Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 76.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.