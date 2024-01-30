Savant Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $539.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.97 and a 1-year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

