Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,633,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VONE stock opened at $223.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $173.49 and a 52 week high of $223.79. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.94.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.