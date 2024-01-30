Savant Capital LLC Buys 57 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ELV opened at $486.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.42. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

