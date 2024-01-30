Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $220.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $221.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

