Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Desjardins cut their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.81.

Saputo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SAP traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.02. 179,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,018. The firm has a market cap of C$11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$25.75 and a 52-week high of C$37.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.70.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9797061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Saputo news, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. Insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

