Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Desjardins cut their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.81.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9797061 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Saputo news, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. Insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
