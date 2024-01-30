Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Saga Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.41. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

