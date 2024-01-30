Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.600-8.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.20. 57,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after acquiring an additional 464,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.