RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

