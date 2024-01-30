RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $30,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 708,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.