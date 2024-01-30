Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for RLI (NYSE:RLI)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. RLI has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RLI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RLI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in RLI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RLI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

