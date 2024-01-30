Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 2.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 415,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

