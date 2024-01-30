Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $272.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $272.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.05 on Friday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

