Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.55. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.63 and a fifty-two week high of $225.82.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.