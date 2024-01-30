Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,881.51

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $32,881.51 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.88 or 1.00012833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010959 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00197986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00179282 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $30,965.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

