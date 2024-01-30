Richelieu Hardware Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

RCH opened at C$43.59 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$35.98 and a 52 week high of C$48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of C$453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.0096819 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.28, for a total transaction of C$646,861.05. Insiders sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares cut Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

