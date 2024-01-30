Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
RVP opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.03.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
