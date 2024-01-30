Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

RVP opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Read More

