Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LAAC stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $15,303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

