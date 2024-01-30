Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RF. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

