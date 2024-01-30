RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Update

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.
Insider Transactions at RBB Bancorp
Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 151,140 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 59.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $924,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.
RBB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,055. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $356.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
