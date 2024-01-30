RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Update

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RBB

Insider Transactions at RBB Bancorp

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lee Joyce Wong bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,477.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 14,912 shares of company stock worth $227,630 in the last three months. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 151,140 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 59.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $924,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,055. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $356.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.