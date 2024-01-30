Rayonier (RYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rayonier

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.