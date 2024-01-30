Raymond James Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $155.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.62.

NYSE VLO opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

