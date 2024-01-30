Raymond James Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $185.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

TMUS stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average is $146.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock worth $314,052,926. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $19,672,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.