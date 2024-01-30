Raymond James Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $68.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SKX. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 62,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.