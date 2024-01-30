Raymond James Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $140.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.56.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $120.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 292.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.