Raymond James Boosts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $40.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

