Raymond James Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $1,400.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,221.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,160.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $982.87. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $640.12 and a 12 month high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

