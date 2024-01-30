Raymond James Boosts Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $27.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.11%.
Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2,144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Amerant Bancorp
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.
