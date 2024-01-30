Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 10.4% in January

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,688,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,517,770.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,688,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

METC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

