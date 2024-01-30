RADCOM (RDCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RADCOM Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of RDCM opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a PE ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.74. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
RDCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
