RADCOM (RDCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RDCM opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a PE ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.74. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

