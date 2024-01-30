Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,063 shares of company stock worth $3,912,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.14. 59,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,159. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.36. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.