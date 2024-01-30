PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $26.60

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.60, but opened at $25.56. PureTech Health shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 1,359 shares.

PureTech Health Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

