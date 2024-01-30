Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 0.3 %

PULM stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.69. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

