PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.29.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09.

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Schmertzler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $41,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,547.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,058 shares of company stock worth $774,677. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,058,000 after acquiring an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

