PTC (PTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-1.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.50-5.20 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTC Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

