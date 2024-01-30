Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Get Prothena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRTA

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. Prothena has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prothena by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 442,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prothena by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prothena by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.