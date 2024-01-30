Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $33.76

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.76, but opened at $31.47. Prothena shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 125,963 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

