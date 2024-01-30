Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.79 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $7.23 or 0.00016573 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $131.96 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017251 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,671.57 or 1.00096482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010934 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00202368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.42942108 USD and is up 7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,066,225.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

