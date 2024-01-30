Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $158.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.22.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PGR
Progressive Stock Performance
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $229,590,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.