PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.80. 22,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

