Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.786-8.244 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. Polaris also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$7.79-8.24 EPS.

Polaris Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PII opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. Polaris has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.30.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.