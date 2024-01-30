Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 685,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. 50,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLYM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

