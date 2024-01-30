Piper Sandler Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $522.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $518.00 to $522.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $525.90.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $384.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 0.70. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.96 and a 200 day moving average of $468.38.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in argenx by 25.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in argenx by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in argenx by 45.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in argenx by 64.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

