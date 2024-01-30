Piper Sandler Boosts FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target to $17.00

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

FINW traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 3,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,553. The stock has a market cap of $176.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.97. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

