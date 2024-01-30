Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pinstripes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
