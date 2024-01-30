Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Declares GBX 0.88 Dividend

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Picton Property Income Stock Up 0.8 %

PCTN stock opened at GBX 67.10 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. Picton Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 60.41 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.40 ($1.05). The stock has a market cap of £365.85 million, a P/E ratio of -449.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Michael Morris sold 164,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83), for a total value of £106,894.45 ($135,894.29). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

