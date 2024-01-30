Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on PM
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- United Parcel Service: UPS stock is going down, opportunity?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.