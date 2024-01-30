Phebe N. Novakovic Sells 32,355 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.97. 1,234,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,854. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $269.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

