Phebe N. Novakovic Sells 32,355 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GD traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.97. 1,234,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,854. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $269.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.
View Our Latest Research Report on GD
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.