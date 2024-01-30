Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Currently, 30.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $110,928.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,188 shares in the company, valued at $934,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $110,928.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,188 shares in the company, valued at $934,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,722,502 shares of company stock worth $30,159,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 3,496,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 561,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 369,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 20,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

