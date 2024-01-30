Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 18,330,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 41,188,883 shares.The stock last traded at $27.36 and had previously closed at $27.48.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.